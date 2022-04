SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Another morning of grief in the city of Sacramento as people try to come to grips with what Sacramento Police Chief Katherine Lester has called an unprecedented act of violence.

Lester said the shooting is the worst she’s seen in her 27 years on the force with 18 people shot and six people dead.

Leia Schenk, the founder of EMPACT, is working with families affected by the shooting and she spoke to Sonseeahray Monday morning.