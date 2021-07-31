Employee no longer working for Elk Grove Unified School District after Confederate flag display

(KTXL) — An Elk Grove Unified School District employee who was in a district van that had a Confederate flag on display is no longer working with the district, according to a statement released Friday.

A parent saw the district-owned van at the intersection of Vintage Park and Elk Grove Florin Road and took a picture. The flag was removed and two employees were then placed on administrative leave in early July.

“District vehicles, like district classrooms must be safe spaces for students and all staff and an item such as a confederate flag found in a district van is not tolerated,” the district said in a statement.

The EGUSD Parent Coalition and the Black Youth Leadership Project, along with other community leaders, got together at the district offices on July 2 to call for the firing of the two men.

“He was comfortable to do it. It was normal for him to do it — to excuse it is a joke,” said Allegra Taylor, with the Village Advocates of Sacramento.

EGUSD informed residents about the employee in a statement Friday.

On August 12th, all Elk Grove Unified schools will be open for full-time, in-person instruction. In preparation, we revised our COVID-19 Safety Plan and we welcome your feedback on it. Our promise for maintaining safe and positive learning environments also means that all students have a right to attend school free of bullying, intimidation and discrimination and we want our students who identify as Black and African American to know that every school has people they can rely on to create a safe space. We bring awareness to this because during the summer, we learned about an employee who had placed a Confederate flag in a district van. This behavior was unacceptable and that employee no longer works for Elk Grove Unified. We also took appropriate action with employees who did not stand up to report this intolerable behavior. We want everyone—students and staff—to make good choices and make our schools safe learning environments and remind everyone that if you see something, say something. Elk Grove Unified School District