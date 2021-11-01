Employee sets up Meal Train, donations for Folsom restaurant manager battling cancer

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — The general manager at a popular Folsom restaurant is getting a true lesson Monday night in what it means to have community come together.

At Scott’s Seafood Roundhouse in Folsom, everyone is family.

“Where everybody knows your name and they’re always glad you came,” explained general manager Tim Hughes through song. “That’s kind of how Scott’s is.”

Hughes hasn’t been able to go to work for the past month.

“Next thing you know, I wake up and I’ve got a hole in my head,” Hughes said.

Hughes noticed something was off while at work last month. His family took him to the hospital.

“Brain tumor. It led to my stroke,” Hughes explained.

In the hospital for 11 days following his stroke, the news quickly spread to his employees. To make matters worse, Hughes’ wife has also been fighting cancer for the past seven years.

“Nobody should be going through what we’re going through,” Hughes said.

For employee Jessica Nichols, the news was devastating.

“He’s so much more than a boss. He is my second dad,” Nichols explained.

For the past 15 years, the restaurant has been a second home to Tim Hughes, so it was no surprise that his employees immediately stepped in to help during his time of need.

“I just wanted to take everything off the family’s hands and just be together as a family and not have to worry about anything,” Nichols explained.

A day following Hughes’ stroke, Nichols started a meal train and created an account for people to donate money to the Hughes family. Within a month, the community donated more than $5,000 and continues to bring food to the family on a daily basis.

“And Jess,” Hughes said pointing with a thumbs up. “You’re my right arm and you know that. Thank you.”

Even though Hughes may be unable to work at the restaurant at this time, he knows he’s got a long road ahead as he prepares for six weeks’ worth of radiation and chemotherapy.

“This is a 15 round fight and I’m in round 1. Ding — Let’s go,” Hughes said.

For those who would like to provide meals to the Hughes family, tap or click here, or Venmo Hughes directly using the following account: @Tim-hughes-143.