Empty Sacramento: Aerial slideshow of how COVID-19 changed the city
Local News
by: Grant Hansen,
FOX40 Web Desk
Posted:
Apr 11, 2020 / 02:39 PM PDT
/
Updated:
Apr 5, 2020 / 06:54 PM PDT
With California under a shelter in place order due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sacramento highways are left nearly empty as people stay home. The following aerial image gallery will provide you a unique perspective of an empty Sacramento.
With many people working from home and not commuting into downtown Sacramento, many interstates that see heavy traffic during rush hours sit nearly empty.
J Street, a major road cutting through the heart of downtown Sacramento, sits empty on a Saturday morning.
Capitol Mall, leading up to the state capitol building, looks abandoned during morning rush hour. Normally, this street would be lined with cars.
With sports on an indefinite hold, The Golden 1 Center, home to the Sacramento Kings and numerous concert performances, looks abandoned.
Baseball is also impacted, as Sutter Health Park sits empty and untouched. The Rivercats season that was set to begin in April of 2020 is now postponed indefinitely.
Hornet Stadium on the campus of Sacramento State is also untouched. Normally, spring sports would occupy the track and field.
It’s not just the football stadium that is impacted. All athletic fields on campus are empty, as all classes are now held virtually.
With the campus empty, parking lots that are usually overflowing with students and teachers alike sit empty.
Other schools throughout the state are also closed due to COVID-19. Here, William Land Elementary School, which would normally be filled with kids learning and playing, sits unoccupied.
Other outdoor recreations are also cancelled. Del Paso Country Club has been temporarily closed as people practice social distancing.
Downtown Commons, the area surrounding the Golden1 Center, looks like a ghost-town during the early morning hours.
On a regular morning, R Street would be bustling with people. Now, gyms and restaurants are closed and foot traffic is nonexistent.
Arden Fair Mall is usually bustling with activity, as one of the main shopping locations in Sacramento.
As stores at the mall sit empty, the parking lots remain unused.
Old Sacramento, which is also usually bustling with activity, now portrays empty streets and storefronts as many retail shops are closed.
Highway 50 running just south of downtown Sacramento usually boasts 8 lanes of consistent traffic.
The I-5 and Highway 50 interchange is one of the busiest in the city. This morning there is no traffic to be found.
The Railyards on the north side of Sacramento are usually bustling with traffic. Here, you see an interchange untouched.
While streets like K Street in downtown Sacramento are empty, there is still a lot of beauty in the city.
The Tower Bridge, the most iconic bridge in Sacramento, is the main connector between downtown and West Sacramento. Here, it sits untouched and untraveled.
While people are struggling to adjust to the new normal we are all living with, there are reminders all around the city that give us hope and optimism that this moment will pass.
