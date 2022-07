MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday, the Modesto Police Department shared on social media that one of their officers had an interesting call last week when they had to wrangle and escaped Emu.

Officer Haro with Modesto Police had a nearly hour long pursuit with the Emu that was causing road hazards, according tp police.

After the bird was safely captured, officers said it was returned to its owner and the Emu’s enclosure was secured.