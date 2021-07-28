Broadway Bridge Project would add another route between Sacramento, West Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A new bridge over the Sacramento River that looks to connect Sacramento’s Broadway area and West Sacramento’s South River Road is slowly inching toward becoming a reality.

Thomas Anderson drives to West Sacramento for work. With no new routes added, he’s certainly had to be patient.

“It’s OK, but it’s hard,” Anderson said. “If they made an easier way to get over here a little quicker and take some time off my commute then that would be great!”

The cities of Sacramento and West Sacramento believe they might have another way for the two cities to connect.

It’s called the Broadway Bridge Project. Spanning the Sacramento River just south of the Highway 50 and Business Loop 80 bridge, it will connect South River Road on the west side of the river with Broadway on the east side.

“These projects are important to both cities,” said Jesse Gothan, project manager for the City of Sacramento.

“It is envisioned as a two-lane bridge, but with that, it’s a very wide structure to accommodate all modes of transportation,” said president and CEO of Mark Thomas & Company, Zach Siviglia. “Between transit uses, vehicle uses, walking and bicycling.”

Residents got to learn about the project, its design and its potential environmental impact report at a virtual meeting Wednesday evening.

Officials expect this project to be expensive, but they are still trying to find where the money will come from.

Construction won’t begin until 2035 because they have to take care of a few things like securing the land.

“Whatever you can do to make it easier,” Anderson said “Getting out of here 15 minutes early or 20 minutes, makes a difference.”

To view the environmental impact report in full, click or tap here.