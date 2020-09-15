EOD team responds after military-style mortar found in Roseville neighborhood

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police say they are investigating after an old military-style mortar was found in a Roseville neighborhood.

An explosive ordnance device team is on Blossom Hill Way near Sandringham Way to assess the mortar and see if it is still charged, according to Roseville police.

Surrounding homes have been evacuated and police say residents who live on Main Sail Circle, Chesapeake Drive, New England Drive and New England Court will not be allowed to enter or exit their neighborhoods.

