PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is still missing after falling off a jet ski at Folsom Lake Saturday.

The Placer County Sheriff’s office said Saturday that the search for Eric Riley, who fell off a jet ski around 3 p.m. near the Granite Bay area, had turned into a recovery effort.

Officials with California State Parks said that the Placer County Sheriff Dive Team conducted searches Saturday and Sunday and that the department has checked for the body at the location of the incident every day, but the active search has been suspended. The search was called off early on Sunday after winds created choppy water conditions and low visibility.

Riley was one of two drownings at Folsom Lake Saturday. Around 2 p.m. on the same day, the South Placer Fire District asked the public to avoid the area of Dotons Point at Folsom Lake as there was a possible drowning occurring that was later confirmed. The body of the swimmer from that incident has been recovered.