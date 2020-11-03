Escalon election worker tests positive for COVID-19

ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — An election worker in Escalon tested positive for COVID-19, according to the San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters.

“At 6:15 a.m. this morning, I was informed that an election worker from an Escalon Voter Service Center located at the Escalon Community Center (at 1055 Escalon Ave), tested positive for COVID-19. We do not know at this time when or where this individual was originally exposed to the virus.“ Melinda Dubroff, San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters

The voting center at the Escalon Community Center opened Oct. 31, and said the staff have been following all public health recommendations from the county’s public health department.

San Joaquin County Registrar of Voters said all 16 staff members that had been working alongside the infected worker are under quarantine.

Tuesday morning, new election workers were brought in after the facility underwent a deep cleaning.

In coordination with the Department of Public Health, the county registrar said they will start contact tracing for those who dropped off ballots and voted in person at the Escalon Community Center.

This is a developing story.