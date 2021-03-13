Escalon PD: Man arrested for kidnapping child, threatening mother

ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is behind bars after Escalon police say he kidnapped his child and threatened to kill the child’s mother Friday evening.

Officials with the Escalon Police Department referred to a man as “Bobbie” and said he was involved in a domestic violence incident on Jackson Avenue near Ivy Lane.

Officers said “Bobbie” forcible took his child from the child’s mother and locked himself in a home.

The child’s mother told police “Bobbie” threatened to kill her, himself and the child.

After trying to contact “Bobbie” by telephone without answer, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s SWAT team and its hostage negotiators were called in to help.

After several hours, “Bobbie” surrendered and the child was recovered unharmed, according to police.

Officials said “Bobbie” was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and kidnapping, along with several other charges.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.