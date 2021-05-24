Escalon police: Man arrested after firing gun to stop neighbor’s dog from attacking his duck

ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is behind bars for using his gun Monday morning to scare away a neighbor’s dog who was attacking his duck, according to Escalon police.

Police officials say they responded to gunfire on Main Street near Franklin Street at around 9:15 a.m.

Investigators say Clinton Wilson was arguing with his neighbor about the neighbor’s dog attacking his duck.

Police say Wilson allegedly fired one shot to scare the dog away before the dog was returned to the owner uninjured.

The duck suffered a leg injury, according to officials.

Police officials say Wilson was arrested for reckless endangerment and his gun was confiscated.