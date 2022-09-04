SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — As the heatwave grips California, many people are looking for ways to cool down.

A popular spot is Lake Tahoe as South Lake Tahoe looks to embrace Labor Day weekend again fully.

As the valley continues to hit consecutive days of triple-digit heat. Some people like Dylan Eterovich of Sacramento drove more than one hundred miles to South Lake Tahoe to escape the heat.

“The nice thing about it, it is 105 there and 80 here degrees here,” said Eterovich.

On Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, South Lake Tahoe registered 87 degrees, a warm day considered by Tahoe standards, but many are thankful it is not triple digits.

The additional people trying to beat the heat coincides with Labor Day weekend is music to Lakeview Social General Manager Sara Calvert’s ears.

“It is really awesome to see people out,” said Calvert.

Labor Day weekend is the last hurrah for the summer. Since last year’s Labor Day weekend was canceled due to the Caldor fire, the area lost millions of dollars.

“We didn’t have business this time last year, so it really great to see people out and clear skies,” said Calvert. “Business has been really good for us this summer.”

The holiday weekend usually brings in around 100,000 visitors to the region.

As the dangerous heatwave scorches the Golden State, the temptation to escape the heat could only grow.

