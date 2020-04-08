Essential businesses in Sacramento County adjust to new social distancing health orders

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The new Sacramento County COVID-19 order, which went into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, now includes a social distancing protocol for essential businesses.

At Hollywood Hardware in Sacramento, store manager Jeff Ford told FOX40 that his business is actually doing well during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re one of the businesses, probably, it’s helped a little bit simply because people are stuck at home and now it’s time to do those projects that you’ve been putting off,” Ford explained.

His employees have taken all sorts of precautions, including installing a plastic guard in front of the register.

“We wipe down all our touchable counters, registers, credit card machines, front doors and carts every couple of hours,” said Ford.

But an extended Sacramento County health order now requires essential businesses like Hollywood Hardware to do more.

Those businesses are now required to post a three-page protocol form at all of their public entrances that lists everything they are doing to follow the county’s public health order.

Stores are now also required to place per-person limits on goods that are selling out quickly to reduce crowds and lines.

Businesses must also set capacity limits and post an employee at the door to ensure too many people don’t enter the stores at one time.

“No, we haven’t had to do that yet because so far it hasn’t been that crowded in here,” said Ford.

The county is allowing a grace period of a few days for businesses to fill the form out and get it posted.

Meanwhile, other stores are going a step further.

The president of Nugget Markets announced on social media on Wednesday that all customers will be required to wear a face mask or scarf covering both nose and mouth while shopping at their stores.

At Hollywood Hardware, they’re selling a lot of home improvement items. Ford told FOX40 face coverings are the one thing they still do not have in stock.

“Still out of masks. We do have gloves, we have a lot of latex gloves. So come on down, we could take care of that for you,” said Ford.

Click or tap the link below for a copy of the health order requirements businesses in Sacramento County are now being asked to comply with: