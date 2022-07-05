AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — An Oakland-based utility company is offering to help those who were displaced by the Electra Fire.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office said it’s partnering with the East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) to provide assistance for displaced residents.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, displaced residents with recreational vehicles or trailers can stay at Lake Pardee, at 4900 Stony Creek Rd, Ione, CA 95640.

Small recreational vehicles can stay at Lake Camanche-South Shore, at Pattison Rd, Wallace, CA 95254.

EBMUD is advising people can stay in their own vehicles, or in tents and utilize the showers and restrooms at those properties, the sheriff’s office said.

CAL FIRE also established a 24-hour phone line available for anyone that needs assistance, which is 530-647-5218.

Roads impacted by Electra Fire

As of 12:55 p.m., the sheriff’s office said road closures were in effect at the following intersections:

Tableau Road southbound at Highway 88

Mount Zion Road southbound at Highway 88

Clinton Road at Butte Mountain Road

Clinton Road at Amador Lane

Clinton Road at West Clinton Road

Electra Road at Highway 49

CAL Fire expanded the mandatory evacuation and evacuation warning zones on Tuesday.

In a social media post, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office provided a link to an interactive map, where you can enter an address and determine if you live in either a mandatory evacuation or evacuation warning zones.

Amador County Sheriff’s Office

Where to seek shelter

At around 2:40 p.m., the California Gold Country Region of the American Red Cross announced a shelter was open for Electra Fire evacuees in San Andreas in Calaveras County.

The shelter is located at Mountain Oaks School on 150 Oak St, San Andreas, CA 95249. The Shelter at the San Andreas Town Hall is closed.

According to a map from the Red Cross, there’s another shelter in Amador County at the Italian Picnic Grounds on 581 State Highway 49 in Sutter Creek.

The Amador County Sheriff’s Office said the Laughton Ranch is available to help shelter and care for displaced animals. The Laughton Ranch is located at 90 Clinton Road in Jackson.