(KTXL) — Parts of central Vacaville are under an evacuation warning due to concerns of flooding along Alamo Creek, according to emergency officials in Solano County.

The evacuation warning is for residents in the area west of Peabody, south of Beelard, east of Northwood and north of Alamo Drive.

There is also another evacuation warning in the city for residents in the Southwood Place area, south of Marshall road, east of Peabody, north of Alamo and west of the Putah Canal.

The city is advising that there are potential threats to life and property in the area due to possible flooding.

In Sacramento County, an evacuation order was also issued for parts of Elk Grove and Wilton due to possible flooding from the excessive rainfall that occurred Sunday night into early Monday morning.