Evacuation warnings lifted as crews battle fire in Oroville

The Latest (Thursday, Oct. 15):

4:50 p.m.

Local officials say all evacuation warnings in the Oroville area have been lifted.

The Oroville Police Department is lifting all remaining Evacuation Warnings for the Oroville area. pic.twitter.com/em58d2ctwb — Butte County Sheriff (@ButteSheriff) October 15, 2020

Original story below:

OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire prompted Oroville police to issue evacuation warnings Thursday.

Cal Fire says they are helping local agencies battle the Grand Fire in the area of Highway 70 and Grand Avenue. Aircraft, dozers and engines have been sent to the area to aid in the fire fight.

The Oroville Police Department says an evacuation order was reduced to a warning for those in the area of Grand Avenue south to Oro-Dam Boulevard and east of Highway 70 to Table Mountain Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard.

Those in the area of the Feather River, south to Oro-Dam Boulevard, east of Lincoln Boulevard to Orange Avenue and Long Bar Road are under an evacuation warning, according to the police department.

A temporary evacuation point has been set up at the Church of the Nazarene on Monte Vista Avenue. Those evacuating have been asked to stay in their vehicle at the evacuation point and wait for someone to give them more information.

