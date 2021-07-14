Evacuation warnings issued as wildfire burns northeast of Paradise

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews worked in tough terrain throughout the night Wednesday into Thursday to control a wildfire northeast of the town of Paradise.
By Wednesday morning, Cal Fire said the Dixie Fire in the area of Dixie and Camp Creek roads had burned 1,200 acres and was 0% contained. It was burning north, “away from populated areas,” Cal Fire said.
Evacuation warnings are now in effect for Pulga and east Concow, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said.
Firefighting aircraft have been pulling water from the nearby Feather River to try to stop the flames.
