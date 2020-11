GRIDLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire involving a propane truck prompted evacuations Monday in Gridley.

According to Cal Fire, the truck caught fire after a crash. The driver was taken to the hospital.

People were asked to stay at least a mile away from the crash as crews worked to extinguish the flames, which was expected to take several hours.

#Colusaincident [update]. Units will be at scene the next several hours working on fire suppression and then will deal with haz-mat issue once it is safe to enter. @CHP_Oroville @OrovilleFire @ChicoFD @ButteSheriff pic.twitter.com/Xjg8r25uzZ — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) November 30, 2020

This is a developing story.