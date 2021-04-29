Evacuations in place as crews battle wildfire in Calaveras County

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A wildfire has burned roughly 30 acres and prompted evacuations in Calaveras County, according to the Office of Emergency Services.
Crews on the ground and aircraft are battling the flames of the Campo Fire, which started in the area of Buckboard Lane and Campo Seco Road. Cal Fire has also responded to the area.
An evacuation order is in effect for Loera Hills Road, off Paloma Road, and a warning has been issued for Buckboard Lane, off Campo Seco Road.
The cause of the fire has not been reported.
