Evacuations issued in Colfax due to potential debris flow in River Fire burn area

COLFAX, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for areas near the River Fire burn area due to potential debris flow.

Residents in the Colfax area of Hillcrest Boulevard, south from 1565 Hillcrest Blvd to Spring Valley Road, Spring Valley Road from Milk Ranch road, Ben Taylor to the Bear River are to evacuate.

For up-to-date evacuations, see the Placer County Sheriff’s Office Evacuation Map.

Officials expected the possibility of evacuations and debris flow from wildfire burn areas and warned residents ahead of time.