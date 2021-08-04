Evacuations ordered after fire breaks out at campground near Colfax

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County officials have issued an evacuation order after a fire started at a campground near Colfax.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said flames jumped the Bear River and are threatening areas east of Dog Bar Road. Cal Fire said the wildfire, named the River Fire, has since burned 100 acres.

#RT @CAL_FIRE: #RiverFire off Milk Ranch Road and Bear River Campground Road, north of Applegate in Placer and Nevada County is 100 acres. @CALFIRENEU https://t.co/bafONdbMQz pic.twitter.com/1cmOtMiRlz — CAL FIRE PIO (@CALFIRE_PIO) August 4, 2021

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is now telling everyone to immediately leave the areas north of Retherford Road; Sierra Knoll Estates and east; south of Taylor Crossing Road; and west of the Bear River.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, people should also evacuate if they live in the area that starts at the Bear River Campground and extends to both sides of Milk Ranch Road to Tokayana Way.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for those further north, in the direction of Grass Valley. That includes north of Buck Ridge Road; Dog Bar Road and east; south of Rattlesnake Road and Birch Meadow Acres; and west of Clydesdale Road. Further east, the sheriff’s office has issued warnings for those north and south of Mt. Olive Road; west of Highway 174; north of Bear River; and east of Mt. Olive Road, including Rolphholm and Clydesdale roads.

Check https://t.co/x0UEl15gmO for updates” — Nevada County OES (@NevCoOES) August 4, 2021

Caltrans said traffic in the area of Highway 174 at Orchard Springs Road is being turned around. Officials recommend drivers take Highway 49, Highway 20 and Interstate 80.

#TrafficAlert: HWY 174 is CLOSED at Orchard Springs Road (Chicago Park) due to a nearby vegetation fire. All traffic is being turned; alternate routes such as SR-49, SR-20 and I-80 are advised. @CALFIRENEU @NevadaCountyCA @NevCoOES @CHPgv pic.twitter.com/CbxZqmyHIZ — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) August 4, 2021

This story is developing. Check back for updates.