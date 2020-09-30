Evacuations ordered as fire burns east of Rancho Murieta in Amador County

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A vegetation fire has forced the closure of a portion of Highway 16 and prompted evacuations as it threatens structures in Amador County.

Cal Fire says the so-called Copper Fire has burned roughly 35 acres and is moving south in the area of Copper Hill Road and Highway 16, just east of Rancho Murieta. By 3:30 p.m., the flames were burning along both sides of the highway.

Cal Fire also said the fire was at 20% containment.

Copper Fire Update:

3:30 P.M.

The fire is approx. 35 acres and burning on both sides of Hwy 16. Firefighters are making good progress and now have 20% containment. An evacuation center has been established at the Amador County Fairgrounds in Plymouth. — CAL FIRE AEU (@CALFIREAEU) September 30, 2020

The sheriff’s office has issued a mandatory evacuation order for Long Gate Road, according to Cal Fire. The Amador County Fairgrounds in Plymouth have been set up as an evacuation center.

Cal Fire reports Highway 16 is closed between Ione and Old Sacramento roads.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.