Evacuations ordered at Beale Air Force Base as fire burns nearby

BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire near Beale Air Force Base has prompted evacuations, base officials said Tuesday afternoon.

Cal Fire said the vegetation fire had burned 40 to 50 acres and was 20% contained by 3:20 p.m.

Base officials told those who live west of Camp Beale Highway to evacuate and head to the Harris Fitness Center and Recce Point Club.

CAL FIRE assisting Beale Air Force Base with a vegetation fire. 40 to 50 acres of vegetation near base housing. The fire is currently 20% contained.￼ pic.twitter.com/O2COf1WPQr — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) October 12, 2021

Children who were at the base’s youth center were also evacuated and officials told parents of Lone Tree Elementary students to pick up their children from school.

Cal Fire did not say how the fire was caused.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.