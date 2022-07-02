YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — An evacuation order has been issued in part of Olivehurst due to several structure fires Saturday.

According to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services, the evacuation affects people between 7th and 11th avenues and the train tracks to Highway 65 and Highway 70.

The Linda Fire Department says that the blaze has burned about 1.5 acres and has destroyed multiple buildings, but they are still working to put out the fire and get more details.

As of Saturday evening, forward progress was believed to be stopped, according to the Yuba County Office of Emergency Services

There is no further information at this time.