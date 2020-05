SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities are searching for a suspected shooter at a North Highlands motel near Watt Avenue and Margaret Way.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the report of gunfire around 4:30 a.m., according to Sgt. Tess Deterding.

Authorities believe the person who fired the weapon is still inside a room at Americas Best Value Inn.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

The area is being evacuated.

This is a developing story.