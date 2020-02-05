Evacuees from Wuhan land at Travis Air Force Base

The latest on evacuees from Wuhan (Feb. 5 5:30 a.m.)

Two flights — carrying a total of about 350 passengers, according to the US Defense Department — landed Wednesday morning at Travis Air Force Base.

Passengers from one of the planes will stay at Travis, where they will be under a mandatory 14-day quarantine managed by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The other plane refueled at Travis before taking its passengers to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego. Those passengers, like the ones staying at Travis, also will be kept under quarantine for 14 days, Defense Department spokesman Lt. Col Chris Mitchell said.

These flights come about a week after the first US government-arranged flight left Wuhan. That first chartered plane, carrying nearly 200 US citizens — including diplomats and their families — arrived January 29 at March Air Reserve Base in Southern California, where they also are under a 14-day quarantine.

About 1,000 Americans live in Wuhan, and priority on chartered flights was given to US citizens who are “most at risk for contracting coronavirus” if they stay in the city, the State Department has said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) -- From the outside, it was just another routine evening Tuesday. But inside Travis Air Force Base, preparations were underway for a rare quarantine of American citizens evacuating from Wuhan, China, where the novel coronavirus originated.

Travis Air Force Base confirmed on-base housing will be provided for an estimated 250 people in individual rooms at the Westwind Inn.

Travis personnel will not have direct contact with the evacuees. Their care will be handled by staff from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Medical staff will monitor the health of these people, including temperature checks and observation for respiratory symptoms,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. “Medical care will be readily available at the first onset of symptoms. We do not believe these people pose a risk to the communities where they are being temporarily housed as we are taking measures to minimize any exposure."

Travis AFB is one of four Air Force bases selected to receive and quarantine some of the 1,000 American evacuees arriving this week from Wuhan, according to the Department of Defense.

The other bases are in Colorado, Texas, and Miramar in Southern California.

Two planes are scheduled to arrive at Travis AFB Wednesday, according to U.S. Northern Command officials. The flights have already left China with around 350 passengers aboard.

One of the planes will refuel at the base near Fairfield before flying evacuees to the Southern California base.

The initial flights have departed China for Travis Air Force Base with approximately 350 passengers on board. One of the aircraft will refuel at Travis and continue on to Miramar Marine Corps Air Station. (2 of 3) — U.S. Northern Command (@USNorthernCmd) February 5, 2020

This will be the first federal 14-day quarantine for U.S. individuals in more than 50 years.

"The goal of our public health response is to detect and contain introduction of this virus with the goal of preventing sustained spread of 2019 novel coronavirus in this country,” Dr. Messonnier said. “Strong measures now may blunt the impact of this virus on the United States."

A news conference with additional information about the quarantine is scheduled for noon Wednesday at the base.

In a lengthy Facebook post, the Solano County Public Health Department assured the community the risk of the virus spreading in the county is low.

The department did not make anyone available to answer FOX40’s questions on camera Tuesday night.

38.272119 -121.939858