Event held in honor of Stephon Clark’s 25th birthday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Family, friends and supporters gathered at Cesar Chavez Park Monday evening to commemorate what would have been Stephon Clark’s 25th birthday.

Clark was shot and killed by Sacramento police back in March 2018 when he was 22.

He was unarmed at the time and his death set off large protests in Sacramento.

Clark’s loved ones have continued to push for police reform since his killing and Monday’s event was no different.

His brother, Stevante, said while he wanted to bring the community together for dancing, food and celebration, the event was also a call to action.

The celebration was supposed to be held at Discovery Park but the county closed the park for the day after learning of the event, which did not have a permit.

FOX40 spoke with Stevante Clark earlier in the day. He said the original event would have allowed kids from the neighborhood where the shooting happened to go out on speed boats.

He said his group even prepared to take the precautions necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19.