(KTXL) — In an effort to help Sacramento-area residents who have a criminal record achieve economic stability, several Yolo County offices are hosting a clinic in mid-August to help get those records expunged and provide other legal services.

The event is being organized by the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office, along with the county’s Public Defender’s Office and the county’s Health and Human Services Agency.

Residents of Sacramento, Solano and Yolo counties are eligible to receive help at the free expungement clinic, which will be held on Thursday, August 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 930 Westacre Road in West Sacramento.

Having a criminal record impedes a person’s ability to get a new job and be accepted into certain public programs, including housing.

At the event, residents can receive help with the following:

•expungement assistance

•record reduction

•termination of probation

•certificate of rehabilitation

•registry removal

•sealing eligible arrest documents

•communicare

•Prison 2 Employment

•employment services

The organizers of the event also said that non-citizens can attend and speak with immigration attorneys that will be on site.