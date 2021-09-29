Eviction moratorium to end, resources still available to help California renters

(KTXL) — Eviction protections will soon end, but renters may still not be able to pay.

“We are fearful that we could be adding to the homelessness crisis if we don’t address this issue, and there are too many people who are at risk,” said Sacramento Housing Alliance Board President Cathy Creswell. “We are going to be spending a lot of energy making sure that renters know there is still money available to help them pay not only their current rent but back-rent.”

Creswell said that there are still resources available, including through the state’s Housing is Key program.