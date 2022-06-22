MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect in a double homicide is dead after being shot by San Jose police following an hours-long standoff on Wednesday.

Investigators said the suspect shot and killed a man in San Jose before traveling to Modesto where he shot and killed 29-year-old Michelle Gonzales on Tuesday night.

Detectives are now looking into the motive and any possible connection between the victims in San Jose and in Modesto.

“She was very loving, very sweet,” Annette Meras, Gonzales’s mother, said.

Gonzales was a beloved mother, daughter, sister and friend. She was shot and killed outside her Modesto home.

“I have no words. I’m speechless,” Meras said.

In a phone interview, Meras said their lives have been flipped upside down.

“She loved everybody. She always looked out for people,” Meras said. “She was a loving mother. She loved her kids.”

Modesto police said the 29-year-old was shot multiple times. Her 6-month-old son and 10-year-old daughter, who called 911, were inside their Ramsey Drive home at the time.

“It’s hard to understand how her kids are going to be able to continue this world, in this world without her because she gave her children a lot of love,” Norma Gonzales, the victim’s sister-in-law, said.

Norma Gonzales described Michelle Gonzales as a genuine person with a beautiful soul.

The family confirmed the suspect was an ex-boyfriend and the father of her infant son.

“What he did to Michelle — And I’m going to tell you that Michelle was the sweetest girl. She was innocent. She had a genuine heart,” Norma Gonzalez said. “She didn’t deserve to go out like that.”

“Regardless of their relationship, it’s quite a tragedy for her family. We understand that she has children or you know we’re seeing that on social media, and it’s just really a sad situation. And it’s sad for the community,” Sharon Bear, with Modesto police, said.

Modesto police said they quickly determined the suspect was also wanted by detectives for a shooting in San Jose.

“We later learned through the investigation the suspect, the potential suspect in this incident, was also a suspect for a San Jose homicide that had occurred a couple of hours earlier in the day,” Bear said

Modesto police said the suspect was spotted Wednesday morning traveling towards the Bay Area and led the California Highway Patrol on a chase to a San Jose neighborhood where he barricaded himself in the backyard of a home.

According to San Jose police, the suspect fired shots at officers during the standoff, and officers returned fire, shooting the suspect. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

“It’s God’s will. But either way, I hope he suffers in hell,” Norma Gonzales said.

Michelle Gonzales’s family said they send their condolences to the family of the other victim.