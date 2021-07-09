Excessive heat warning in effect today

(KTXL) — Widespread hot temperatures are expected through Monday, with highs expected to peak near 107 degrees Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys, as well as portions of the Delta and Sierra and foothills.

The warning will be in effect Friday afternoon through Monday evening. Saturday and Sunday are expected to be the hottest during this heat warning period.

⚠️An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect for much of interior #NorCal Friday-Monday. Highs will be 100-115° with overnight lows remaining warm in the upper 60s to low 80s. This will increase the threat for heat related illnesses. Take precautions! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/H7GKi0OCWh — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 7, 2021

Afternoon temperatures will be well above 100 degrees during this period, likely peaking near 110 degrees around Sacramento over the weekend.

Overnight lows will be in the 70s for many communities, with low 80s in the foothill thermal belt region.

NWS Sacramento said, “This upcoming heatwave has some of the most ‘very high’ risk coverage in the Sacramento Valley that many of our meteorologists can recall.”

The “very high” heat risk category means the valley should expect little overnight relief and long-duration heat, NWS Sacramento explained.

California @NWS offices started to use Heat Risk about 5-6 years ago.



This upcoming heatwave has some of the most "very high" risk coverage in the Sacramento Valley that many of our meteorologists can recall.



Please be safe and prepare for the Excessive Heat! #CAwx #CAheat pic.twitter.com/7zfpAHsdMV — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 8, 2021

Officials are warning residents of all ages to stay indoors and keep hydrated. Pets and livestock are also at high risk for heat-related illnesses.

❗Very hot weather this weekend for inland Northern California. Please practice heat safety:



🥤 Drink lots of water

🏡 Look for shade

🐾 Keep a close eye on children and pets



For more, head to https://t.co/ZNcH9hrV5K #CAheat #CAwx pic.twitter.com/aLgzH80SSZ — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 8, 2021