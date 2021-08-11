‘Excited’ Folsom students go back to in-person learning

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Students in Folsom headed back to school Wednesday and for some, it was the first day back on campus in over a year.

They will have to wear masks anytime they’re indoors, but students will not be required to wear masks outside or social distance.

All students will be on campus at the same time, but families can enroll in the district’s online learning academy if they do not feel safe sending their children back.

Although things aren’t completely back to normal, most parents and students were excited for the first day.

“It went great,” said Empire Oaks Elementary School parent Stephen Sandfort. “The school had a red carpet opening for all the students, and it was wonderful to just reignite the excitement of coming back to school and seeing all of our friends again after being remote distance learning last year. So my son was really excited and got up extra early today to go back to school.”

The district will also be contact tracing. Any vaccinated student who is exposed to the coronavirus will be allowed to come on campus as long as they are not showing symptoms.

Students who are not vaccinated will have to undergo testing and quarantine if they come in contact with someone who has COVID-19.