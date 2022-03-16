(KTXL) — Local law enforcement agencies said they’ll be on high alert for drunk drivers during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations on Thursday.

The Yuba City and Marysville police departments announced in separate press releases this week that patrols will be increased on St. Patrick’s Day. Yuba City police said additional officers will be out from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Marysville police didn’t give a time when they’ll increase patrols.

In a Facebook post, the Rancho Cordova police said the department will also increase enforcement Thursday, but didn’t say when more officers will be out.

The local agencies said their officers will be looking for drivers who appear to be driving under the fluence of alcohol and other drugs. They warn the public that prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, marijuana and illegal drugs can also lead to impaired driving and a DUI charge.

Agencies across the state are expected to have an increase in officers for the holiday with funding through a grant provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“We want everyone to be as safe as possible, especially when they are on the road,” Yuba City police chief Brian Baker said.

If someone is caught and charged with a DUI, Yuba City and Rancho Cordova police said first-time offenders face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties. The police departments said a suspended license is another consequence.

The agencies urge people to celebrate the St. Patrick’s Day holiday responsibly and to call 911 if you suspect someone is driving impaired on the road.

“If you plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely, plan on staying at home,” Yuba City police said.

“Have a game plan before you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Designate a sober driver or make other plans to get home safely,” Marysville police said.

According to the NHTSA, more than a third (36%) of nationwide traffic deaths during the 2020 St. Patrick’s Day holiday involved a drunk driver. From 2016 to 2020, NHTSA said 287 lives were lost in drunk-driving accidents during St. Patrick’s Day.

In pre-pandemic times, nearly half (46%) of deaths on the road during St. Patrick’s Day in 2019 involved a drunk driver.

NHTSA officials also warn that walking while intoxicated can also be deadly and should arrange for a sober ride or have a sober friend walk them home.

In 2020, 30% of pedestrians killed in crashes had a blood alcohol concentration at or above .08, according to NHTSA.

If you’re hosting a St. Patrick’s Day party, the NHTSA urges you to do the following;

Make sure all your guests designate their sober drivers in advance

Serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages at the party

Stop serving alcohol a few hours before the end of the party and keep serving non-alcoholic drinks and food

Take the keys away from anyone who is drinking or driving after drinking and get them a ride home