Experts on virus transmission stress importance of wearing masks, social distancing

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Closing bars and pausing indoor dining at restaurants, especially during the holiday weekend, may help stop the spread of COVID-19. But many of the recent infections are attributed to family and social gatherings — with many more of those expected this weekend.

“Stay outside, try to maintain social distancing,” Dr. Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at UC Davis Health, said Thursday.

During a virtual discussion, experts on the transmission of the virus talked about the importance of wearing masks. Airborne transmission through droplets, as well as micro-particles from the lungs labeled as aerosols, is now recognized to be a primary cause of the spread.

And you don’t have to sneeze or cough to spread the virus.

“Our research has shown that the louder you speak, the more expiratory aerosols will come out,” UC Davis chemical engineering professor William Ristenpart said.

They can linger in the air for hours.

It’s no wonder that noisy bars, restaurants and private get-togethers have intensified the spike in coronavirus cases. That’s why social distancing cuts your risk by a huge margin even before you add a mask.

“Doing both of those at the same time will really decrease your risk of infection to much less than 10%,” Blumberg said.

While some people have taken to cleaning their groceries or mail to protect themselves, some are now downplaying the risk of a pot luck.

“I think it’s fine to share food. When you touch utensils that are serving utensils, use your alcohol hand gel,” Blumberg said.

Outdoor get-togethers are preferred but think long and hard about having a long conversation too loudly with anyone because aerosols float on the slightest current of air.

“Just because you stand 6 or 7 feet away from somebody and if you have a prolonged conversation with somebody, that’s still a risk factor,” Ristenpart said.

Aerosols can escape loosely fitting masks and masks with one-way vents can protect the wearer but not others around them.

Still, Blumberg stressed how not wearing a mask puts others at risk.

“It’s just like not washing your hands after going to the bathroom. It’s like double dipping into the guacamole,” he said. “It’s not being nice to others.”