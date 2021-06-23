Explicit graffiti spray-painted at newly reopened Fairfield skate park

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) – After several weeks and more than $577,000 later, the newly painted and gated Rotary Skate Park at the Allan Witt Community Center is back showcasing some colorful but not so kid-friendly graffiti.

“Most of the people covered it up, and most of the gross stuff, they covered most of it up,” said one kid.

Just a few days after the park reopened, graffiti artists spray-painted explicit and sexually suggestive images, but according to the young skaters, it is nothing out of ordinary.

“It’s pretty normal to see a lot of graffiti and art here. Most little kids come here too, and then they see that and they’re like, ‘Ooh that’s cool.’” said a kid at the park.

Despite the warnings of no graffiti and concern from local parents, a Fairfield city spokesperson said the graffiti is not unexpected.

It is very unfortunate since we just resurfaced the skate park.

History has shown graffiti to be a part of the skateboarding culture, so it is not unexpected.

Of course, we don’t encourage tagging the park. The reason simply: It is such a nice feature to have for skaters in the community. It should be embraced, not defaced. Fairfield city spokesperson

The city spokesperson says there are currently no efforts to track down the graffiti artists.

For longtime skateboarder Jacob Briseno, graffiti is the normal decoration for a skate park. He says the city needs to put more effort into taking care of its residents than its parks.

“I think it’s more investing in the people in the community and trying to figure out ways you can reach those people who are putting that over just painting over it,” Briseno said. “The problem isn’t really the skatepark; it’s something to do with the people who are doing those symbols.”

The city spokesperson adds, while it isn’t a serious criminal investigation, they will not tolerate any hate speech at their parks, and they encourage more people to report tagging in public and private properties by calling the police department’s non-emergency number.

Residents can also use the MyFairfield app to report something.