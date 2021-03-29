Exploring police-free 911 alternatives for mental health crises

From our earliest days, we’re taught, if you’re in crisis, dial 911 and that call will bring you the help you need.

But that’s not always how it works for those experiencing a mental health episode.

Sometimes those calls end with the person in need of help suffering more trauma or actual physical injury, even death, at the hands of those counted on to deliver solutions.

Psychologist Corinne Sako and Ryan McClinton with Public Health Advocates will be rallying with the community Monday night.

Sonseeahray spoke to Sako and McClinton to learn more about their effort to create a different kind of system.