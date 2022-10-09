A previous version of this article indicated the wrong date of the explosion. The article has been updated with the correct date.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Calaveras Consolidated Fire Protection District said it responded to an explosion at a recycling center in Valley Springs on September 1st.

The fire department said one patient was treated at the site of the industrial accident on Main Street and then was taken to a hospital by helicopter.

According to Calaveras Consolidated Fire the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the explosion, which could reportedly be felt throughout Downtown Valley Springs.