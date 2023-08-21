Multiple 911 calls were made from the Yuba Sutter Mall about an explosion and someone on fire on August 19.

(FOX40.COM) — After several 911 calls from the Yuba-Sutter Mall on August 19 about an explosion and someone on fire, the Yuba City Police Department (YCPD) said they responded to the scene and later arrested two juveniles.

Police say that upon arrival they discovered the explosion was caused by two juvenile males who lit a single illegal firework inside the mall.

“While lighting the firework, one juvenile caught his shirt on fire. The juvenile suspects fled the mall on foot prior to officers arriving,” Yuba City Police Lt. Michelle Brazil said in a press release. “No patrons inside the mall were injured.”

The Yuba City fire department also responded and used “large vent fans to clear the smoke inside the mall,” Brazil said.

After further investigation, YCPD said they identified one of the suspects as a 15-year-old male and arrested him at the mall. An anonymous tip led to the arrest of another 15-year-old who turned himself in at the Yuba City Police Department, officials say.

Both suspects were reportedly booked into the Tri County Juvenile Detention Facility and charged with reckless or maliciously possessing an explosive device in a public place/building. YCPD said the case has been turned over to the Sutter County Probation Department.