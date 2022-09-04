AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A mailbox was blown open by an explosion in Amador County Saturday, the Amador County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said that just before 4:30 p.m. it received multiple reports of an explosion and a fire at mailboxes near Fiddletown Road and Hale Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies determined that one of the mailboxes had been blown open and the door was located across the street where it had started a small fire.

The sheriff’s office said that a “second” package was found on the ground in front of the exploded mailbox. The area was shut down as a result and the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team was called for assistance.

According to the sheriff’s office, the EOD team x-rayed the package but was unable to determine if it contained explosives. The EOD team detonated the package and determined it had not been another explosive.

The sheriff’s office said this investigation is still ongoing.