Courtesy of the Roseville Fire Department

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday evening, the Roseville Fire Department reported that they responded to a large commercial fire in the 8000 block of Washington Boulevard.

Fire crews were dispatched at 9:16 p.m., to find an active fire taking place inside of a party supply and rental business with multiple explosions happening inside, according to the fire department.

The department said that crews were able to quickly knock down the fire, but the fire was elevated to a two alarm fire in order to bring additional resources to the fire.

Members of the Roseville Fire Department on the scene included; one assistant chief, one division chief, two battalion chiefs, six engines and two trucks, according to the fire department.

Crews from the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit and the Rocklin Fire Department also assisted in battling the flames.

No injuries were reported from the fire, according to the fire department.