CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) —The Calaveras County Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team was deployed three times over several days in June, according to a Facebook post from the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 22, 2022, deputies located a suspicious vehicle with expired registration parked near the Mountain Ranch Road and Michael Road intersection. Deputies began preparing the vehicle to be towed when they discovered a loaded handgun and what they thought to be an explosive device.

The Calaveras Sheriff’s Bomb Squad was called to the scene and assessed the device, which was determined to be a homemade improvised explosive device. The device was moved to a safe location and rendered safe. Testing confirmed that the device had the presence of a high explosive.

One day later, the landfill on Hunt Road in Milton called to report that they believed they found live ordnance while sorting through the garbage. The Calaveras Sheriff’s Bomb Squad was called to the scene and began an investigation.

The Bomb Squad learned that someone had thrown the ordnance out with their trash. The ordnance was identified as a projectile or rocket from a rocket-propelled grenade. It was countercharged and rendered safe on-site.

On June 30, 2022, the Calaveras Sheriff’s Bomb Squad responded to a report of blasting caps that were dug up during construction outside of Groveland. The Bomb Squad found around 200 blasting caps, some aging and others degraded.

The site was then evacuated and the Bomb Squad eventually found an additional 300 blasting caps. The blasting caps were countercharged on-site and rendered safe.

The sheriff’s office also gave several safety tips for people who find anything that may be an explosive device, including to never assume that a device found outside a military environment is safe, do not move blasting caps and if you find something explosive or suspicious, call 911.