TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — For the rest of the year and throughout the holiday season, extra officers at the Turlock Police Department will be on duty to emphasize enforcement against drivers who appear under the influence.

According to the Turlock Police Department, starting on Wednesday, Dec. 14, through New Year’s Day, extra officers will be on duty looking for drivers who appear under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

On Dec. 15, Turlock Police will also be holding a DUI & Driver’s License Checkpoint at an undisclosed location within Turlock. The checkpoint will be from 10:00 p.m. until 1:30 a.m.

Police said that the extra enforcement is a part of a national campaign with the goal to stop drivers who are under the influence.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, across the country in 2020, nearly one person was killed every 45 minutes in accidents that involved someone who was driving under the influence, amounting to more than 11,000 people.

The Turlock Police Department is encouraging those who go out this holiday season to schedule a ride or designate a driver who will stay sober throughout the night.

“The holidays are a special time of year for many and we want drivers to act responsibly. This enforcement period allows us to get the message out that driving impaired is illegal, senseless behavior that takes lives,” Sergeant Joseph Dusel said in a news release.