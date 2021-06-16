Extreme Heat: Excessive Heat Warning hits Central Valley; record-breaking temperatures expected

(KTXL) — An Excessive Heat Warning has been triggered for the Central Valley and lower Foothills from Wednesday afternoon to Saturday evening.

Temperature highs will be in the range of 100 to 113 degrees, and no relief is expected overnight with lows in the upper 60s to low 80s.

Highs across the region reached into the upper 90s to low 100s.

High temperature records in Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto are likely to be broken on Thursday with forecast highs near 110 degrees.

The National Weather Service has placed most of our region in a High Heat Risk category, meaning there is a high risk for most of the population.

Officials recommend limiting strenuous outdoor activity, staying hydrated and watching for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The California ISO issued a Flex Alert beginning Thursday evening, urging people to conserve electricity at peak evening hours.