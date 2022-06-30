WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Police were called to Mojo’s Lounge and Kitchen in Woodland after the business came under attack on Thursday.

There was supposed to be a drag performance there in the evening, but it was canceled out of fear of threats from extremist groups. The group did end up showing up in front of the restaurant around 8:15 p.m., causing some havoc.

The bar’s owner, Christina Hayes, talked to FOX40 about what happened.

She said that despite the event being canceled some people still showed up to support the business as Pride Month came to a close. When people went to leave, she said that’s when the group tried to force their way into the bar.

“The aggressors kind of showed up. We had the doors locked and closed, but when someone tried to leave, they tried to force their way in. And then there was pepper spray, which doesn’t work in an inside environment,” Hayes said.

Hayes said one patron had an asthma attack, but they are OK. Police called medics and helped.

“There’s actually been threats since about June 8 when the flyer first dropped for the event, so I’ve been in constant contact with the police,” Hayes said. “As the threats got very real and much more local, they definitely increased the police presence to match that.”

Hayes said no one was seriously injured.

Woodland police is asking anyone with video of the incident to contact them.