FAA awards Sacramento County $48.6M for airport recovery during pandemic

Southwest Airline passenger Robert Civettini wears a face mask as he goes to the boarding gate at Sacramento International Airport in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, May 11, 2020.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County officials announced Wednesday its Department of Airports will receive a $48.6 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Wednesday’s release said the majority of the grant money, which comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, will go to airport recovery efforts in the county, with $5.5 million going to rent relief for in-terminal concession businesses.

“This Airport Rescue Plan Act will help keep our workers employed and will facilitate the continued recovery of our airlines and tenants as more of our customers begin traveling again,” said Cindy Nichol, the director of airports for Sacramento County.

According to its website, the Sacramento County Airport System is made up of four airports: the Sacramento International Airport, Mather Airport, Executive Airport and Franklin Field.

Department officials say traffic at SMF, which is focused on passenger travel, was down 95% in April 2020 and has been recovering ever since.

The grant money will also help keep workers employed at Mather Airport, which is focused on air cargo shipping, and Executive Airport, which is for general aviation.

The money will also provide airport operators with debt relief and help with costs related to keeping terminals healthy for travelers and employees.