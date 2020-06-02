FAA says 3 believed to be aboard helicopter during fiery crash in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Federal Aviation Administration says three people are believed to have been aboard a helicopter Tuesday when it crashed in Fairfield.

Around 1:30 p.m., the Bell 206 helicopter crashed then caught fire near the intersection of Lyon and Soda Springs roads, according to the FAA.

The FAA could not provide information about the conditions or identities of those on board the helicopter.

Roughly 38,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers lost power as a result of the crash, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office.

Solano County deputies are at the scene and have closed Lyon Road in both directions.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.