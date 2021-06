(KTXL) — A small plane crashed in the Sierra Wednesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The single-engine Cessna 172 crashed around 8:30 a.m. in an area northwest of Emigrant Gap.

No injuries have been reported at this time, and the FAA could not say how many people were on board.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.