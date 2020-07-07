1 dead, 1 injured following small plane crash near Lake Tahoe Airport

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — A small plane crashed Tuesday afternoon near the Lake Tahoe Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA says two people were aboard the single-engine Cessna 172 when it crashed in a field just two miles southwest of the airport in South Lake Tahoe.

According to the California Highway Patrol, one person was killed and the other was said to have major injuries.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what caused the crash.

