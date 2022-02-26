FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KTXL) — In Northern California Saturday night, thousands of miles from the war zone in Ukraine, local community members are turning to faith, praying for an end to the bloodshed.

At the Sacramento Ukrainian Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Fair Oaks, it was an emotional day for worshippers.

Joining together in song, more than 100 people of all ages took part in Saturday’s service.

Many who attended, including senior church leaders, have family and friends still in Ukraine as Russian forces continue their invasion.

“We are emotionally broken,” explained pastor Andriy Mykhaylovskyy. “It’s very sad because our friends, our colleagues, our relatives are there. And they are in very big danger.”

Attendees told FOX40 they are using the power of prayer to make a difference.

“What else can we do? We just can pray God will strengthen them and give them hope and keep up their spirit because they need it right now. All of us, we are praying for them, we’re with them. We will do our best as much as we can to support,” said church elder Art Bukatar.

In addition to worship, support from the community is all coming from monetary donations to the humanitarian group, the Adventist Development and Relief Agency, who is providing food and water directly to the people still in Ukraine.

During Saturday’s service, the church also brought in grief counselors to offer emotional assistance and crisis counseling for anyone in the community.

Comfort for the Day grief coach and educator Karen Nicola, along with her husband Steve Nicola, provided comfort to the congregation.

“Coming tonight and preparing for tonight, it was so important for us to let the Ukranian people know that, right here in Sacramento, that we care about their broken hearts,” Karen Nicola said.

Attendees told FOX40 they appreciated the message.

“It’s good to have people next to you that you can talk to, call them, you can sympathize with them, they can sympathize with you. They’re kind of backing you up and telling you it’s going to be ok,” said congregant Ostap Dzyndra.

Church leaders said they’re grateful for the love from the greater Sacramento area and urge the non-Ukranian community to continue standing up.

“We understand if the whole world unites in this fight, of course peace will come earlier,” Mykhaylovskyy said.