Fair Oaks community honor veterans with Wreaths Across America

FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KTXL) — In Fair Oaks and across the country, countless volunteers placed wreaths at the headstones of veterans who’ve served in the armed forces Saturday.

They gathered at Mount Vernon Memorial Park and Mortuary in Fair Oaks and joined Wreaths Across America, where volunteers all across the country gather every December to honor the fallen by placing the donated circular-shaped tree branches at the headstones of those who served in the U.S. armed forces.

Some said the names of the veterans out loud while others, like volunteer Jason Vance, said them privately in their own head.

“I feel good, you know, honoring our veterans,” Vance told FOX40.

“We’re remembering them. We’re never forgetting our veterans that fought for our country,” added organizer Celeste Cox of Wreaths Across America Mount Vernon.

Zebediah Wells, 12, was there to not only place wreaths with the veterans, but to support his older brother in the honor guard.

“And I want him to be proud and I hope he has a fun time,” Zebediah Wells told FOX40.

Among the many volunteers laying down wreaths Saturday, there were some with very personal reasons for being here.

“Great grandpa was buried just two years ago up in the tiles up there, Grandpa Davy,” explained Cherish Wells, Zebediah’s mother. “It’s just a proud moment, it really, really is.”

“For us, we’re celebrating our 17th wedding anniversary. For me, it’s just family, friends who you’re close with and just, hold on as much as you can because people here have sacrificed for us to be able to do this,” said Garrett Wells, Zebediah’s father.

Bugler Ted Brocklehurst counts his blessings, especially since his Marine son recently returned home, after surviving the terrorist explosion at the Kabul airport back in August.

“It’s just a way to give back. We have to give honor and remember,” Brocklehurst said.

Volunteers can sign up to help next year.

Those who purchase a wreath for a veteran, will have their donation matched by Wreaths Across America Mount Vernon.

